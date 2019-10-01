DC Circ. Upholds Most Of Net Neutrality Rollback

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday morning mostly upheld the Federal Communications Commission's rollback of Obama-era net neutrality rules that mandated internet service providers must treat all web traffic equally, but rejected efforts to prevent states from issuing their own rules. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who led the rollback of the net neutrality rules, praised the court's ruling Tuesday. (AP) The court found most objections lodged by websites, public interest groups and local governments to the Republican-led deregulation "unconvincing for the most part." The court did vacate a portion of the Trump-era order, passed by the FCC in late 2017, that preempted states...

