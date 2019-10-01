Ukraine Oil Co. Can Seek Info In $2.56B Gazprom Award Fight

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company can seek documents from Gazprom's Dallas-based oil and gas reserves auditor as the Ukrainian company pursues litigation in the Netherlands to enforce a $2.56 billion arbitral award against the Russian natural gas giant, a Texas judge ruled on Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver approved NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine's application seeking permission to subpoena DeGolyer & MacNaughton Corp. for documents and deposition testimony, ruling that Naftogaz had met the applicable statutory requirements and that various discretionary factors weighed in the Ukrainian company's favor. They included that Naftogaz's petition did not conceal or attempt to...

