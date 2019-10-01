Robert Mueller Returns To WilmerHale As Partner

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Former special counsel Robert Mueller, who earlier this year did not find that President Donald Trump conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election, has rejoined WilmerHale as a partner, the law firm said Tuesday. Mueller, a former FBI director who in 2017 left his position as a partner at WilmerHale to oversee an inquiry into Trump associates' potential ties to Russian officials, will work on high-profile investigations and crisis management, according to the firm. "I'm glad to be at WilmerHale once again, a firm with a tradition of honoring public service," Mueller said in a statement. "It was an honor...

