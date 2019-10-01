Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lighting Co. Can't Ban Rival Products After Axed $59M Award

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday refused a light sensor company's request to permanently ban a competitor from selling products that infringed its patent, finding that a single lost sale was not enough to justify the ban.

In a 16-page order, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant found that Texas Advanced Optoelectronic Solutions Inc. failed to establish why the court should impose a permanent injunction blocking its rival Renesas Electronics America Inc. from selling light sensors that a jury found infringed on TAOS' patent.

The order comes months after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear TAOS' appeal of a Federal...

