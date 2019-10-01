CAA Nears Carving Off Atty-Writer's Script Theft Allegation

Law360, Los Angeles (October 1, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A California judge indicated Tuesday she's inclined to trim allegations that Creative Artists Agency stole an ex-prosecutor's idea for a TV series from the former CAA client's breach of contract and fiduciary duty suit, finding that the creation of a television show is protected free speech. In a tentative ruling released before a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco indicated she agreed with CAA's bid to carve off lawyer-turned-writer John Musero's allegations that the Hollywood agency misappropriated his script for a television show about a fictionalized U.S. Department of Justice. The judge's tentative ruling concluded that developing...

