Omega Wins $4.6M In Infringement Retrial Against CalAmp

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Orlando has awarded $4.6 million to Omega Patents LLC in the retrial of its patent infringement case against CalAmp Corp. over vehicle-tracking technology — more money than a jury awarded in a first trial whose outcome the Federal Circuit gutted earlier this year. The jury on Monday awarded money damages, but did not find willfulness, for two of the four patents at issue in the trial. The patents concern data bus systems, which transfer data between computer components for electronics. Omega, which is owned by inventor Kenneth Flick, said CalAmp tracking boxes that plug into vehicle data...

