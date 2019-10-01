UPS Flight Unit's 'Drone Airline' Cleared For Takeoff

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- UPS scored federal approval on Tuesday to launch a first-of-its-kind nationwide drone carrier, a major move allowing more drones to take to the skies as the U.S. Department of Transportation continues to fine-tune regulations governing how they can be operated. The DOT's Federal Aviation Administration granted air carrier and operator certification to UPS Flight Forward Inc., the unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, delivery unit of logistics giant UPS to operate what the company called a "drone airline." UPS Flight Forward is the first company to receive a full "Part 135 Standard" certification, which has no limits on the size or scope...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS