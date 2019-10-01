2 Firms Eclipse Peers In IPO Work During Choppy September

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP leaped ahead of peers in terms of initial public offerings activity in September, a month that started busy with a surge in IPOs after Labor Day but ended weakly following some notable cancellations. Seventeen issuers, mostly life sciences and technology companies, raised nearly $6.3 billion last month as public offerings rebounded after a customary summer slowdown. Momentum slowed in late September after co-working giant WeWork postponed and eventually cancelled its highly anticipated IPO and Hollywood talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. put off plans as well, while two large IPOs in September received a chilly response...

