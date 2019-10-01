9th Circ. Blasts Trump's Asylum Ban, 'Remain In Mexico' Rule

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- In back-to-back hearings Tuesday, a pair of Ninth Circuit judges slammed federal efforts to revive two Trump administration policies aiming to keep immigrants out of the U.S., dinging U.S. Department of Justice lawyers for failing to support their arguments against nationwide injunctions with evidence. During a hearing in San Francisco, Scott Stewart of the DOJ's Civil Division urged a three-judge panel to throw out or narrow nationwide preliminary injunctions blocking two Trump immigration policies opposed by immigration advocates including East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, the American Civil Liberties Union, Innovation Law Lab and others. One policy requires migrants, including asylum-seekers, to go...

