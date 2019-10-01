Military Citizenship Services Tapped For 4 Overseas Locations

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced that service members and their families stationed overseas will have four locations to complete the process of becoming U.S. citizens, following its decision to shutter most of its international offices. USCIS said Monday that it will only offer military naturalization services at four military bases in South Korea, Japan, Germany and Italy, which it noted were close to areas where the agency's offices have typically provided much of these services. Ken Cuccinelli, USCIS acting director, said in a statement that ensuring service members can become citizens while serving abroad is of top importance....

