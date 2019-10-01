Fla., Pa. Are The Latest States Mulling College Athlete Pay

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania and Florida have hopped on the bandwagon of states introducing legislation that would allow college athletes to be paid for endorsements after the governor of California signed a bill into law Monday that inspired those proposals. Pennsylvania Reps. Dan Miller and Ed Gainey, both D-Allegheny, on Tuesday announced plans to introduce a measure dubbed the “Fair Pay to Play Act,” based on the California bill of the same name signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Florida Democratic House leader Kionne L. McGhee, D-District 117, introduced a similar measure Monday. The new bills add Pennsylvania and Florida to the growing list...

