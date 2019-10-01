GSA Sent $12.4M Claim To Wrong Co., Appeals Board Says

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. General Services Administration’s move to claw back $12.4 million on a cancelled contract was wrongly sent to Lockheed Martin after the company spun off a business unit, effectively nullifying that claim, the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals ruled. Leidos Innovations Corp. took over liability for the disputed contract as part of a 2016 merger with a unit spun off from Lockheed Martin Corp., and the GSA mistakenly sent its overbilling claim to Lockheed in 2018 after failing to recognize the switch, the CBCA found in a Sep. 25 decision that was released this week. “We find that, as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS