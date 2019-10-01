Buccaneers' $19.5M Junk Fax Deal Not Fair To All, Judge Says

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday threw out a $19.5 million class settlement to resolve Telephone Consumer Protection Act litigation over faxed ads for Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tickets, finding that a recent Eleventh Circuit ruling highlighted that the plaintiffs' interests didn't align with all class members. The ruling marked the second time that U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony E. Porcelli has been tasked with deciding the adequacy of the settlement the NFL team reached with Florida client services firm Technology Training Associates Inc. and Back to Basics Family Chiropractic in June 2016. The companies sued the Buccaneers over some 343,000 faxes sent in 2009 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS