11th Circ. Affirms Ga. County's Win In Deputies' Wage Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a Georgia county’s win in a proposed class action alleging it violated federal wage law by denying overtime to more than 500 deputy sheriffs and custodial officers, saying the county wasn't their employer. The unanimous panel said the Northern District of Georgia was right to dismiss claims that Fulton County violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and breached its contract with workers by giving them compensatory time in lieu of overtime and blocking them from cashing in on comp and vacation time. The panel said the workers cannot bring FLSA claims because they are not the...

