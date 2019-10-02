1st Circ. Upholds Deportation Of Guatemalan Military Leader

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Guatemalan paramilitary leader accused of committing war crimes can't dodge a deportation order after the First Circuit was unpersuaded by his claims that he would likely be tortured in prison if he were to return home. A three-judge panel upheld an immigration court's decision to deny Juan Alecio Samayoa Cabrera's request to stay in the U.S. under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, which offers deportation relief for people who are more likely than not to be tortured by government officials in their home country. The circuit court concluded that while Samayoa — who has lived in the U.S. for...

