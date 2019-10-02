Texas Homeowner Off Hook For Groundskeeper's Deadly Fall

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas court of appeals has affirmed that a Houston homeowner is not liable for a lawn caretaker's deadly fall from a tree in his front yard, saying there was no proof the homeowner had knowledge of the allegedly dangerous condition that led to the worker's death. The First District appeals court on Monday said homeowner Sean F. Turner bore no liability for the Jan. 9, 2017, death on his property. Tree trimmer and lawn specialist Abdon Leyva fell and died when the 20-foot-high branch on which he was standing to remove Turner's Christmas lights broke from the trunk. Leyva was working...

