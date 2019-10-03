Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mitsubishi Must Face Heat In AC Price Fixing Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied a request by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to dismiss an antitrust suit by a luxury motor home company that accuses it of conspiring to rig the prices of vehicle air conditioning systems, saying the auto parts maker participated in the conspiracy and drove up prices.

Mitsubishi had asked to dismiss the suit, arguing that Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. can't prove it purchased cooling units from the auto parts maker, because it only outfitted them for automobiles.

But U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani said Tuesday that it does not matter whether Tiffin purchased air conditioning systems directly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®