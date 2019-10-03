Mitsubishi Must Face Heat In AC Price Fixing Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied a request by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to dismiss an antitrust suit by a luxury motor home company that accuses it of conspiring to rig the prices of vehicle air conditioning systems, saying the auto parts maker participated in the conspiracy and drove up prices. Mitsubishi had asked to dismiss the suit, arguing that Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. can't prove it purchased cooling units from the auto parts maker, because it only outfitted them for automobiles. But U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani said Tuesday that it does not matter whether Tiffin purchased air conditioning systems directly...

