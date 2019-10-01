Williams-Sonoma Privacy Class Decert. Withstands Appeal

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Monday affirmed a lower court’s decertification of a class of consumers alleging Williams-Sonoma illegally requested their zip codes or email addresses during credit card sales, finding that any alleged violation of federal law would depend on the circumstances of each transaction. The consumers are claiming Williams-Sonoma Inc. violated the Song-Beverly Credit Card Act, which bars merchants from requesting or requiring customers to provide “personal identification information” as a condition of accepting credit cards as payment. A California state court initially certified a class of customers from whom the retailer had requested and recorded personal information during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS