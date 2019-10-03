Sidley Snags Bracewell Renewable Energy, Projects Duo

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has bolstered its energy and infrastructure practice group in Houston and New York, hiring away two partners who led practice groups at Bracewell LLP. Jessica N. Adkins will be practicing out of Sidley's Houston office, while Ron I. Erlichman will be based in the New York office, the firm said in a news release on Tuesday. At Bracewell, Adkins chaired the firm's power projects practice, while Erlichman was the co-chair of Bracewell's project finance practice group. Adkins focuses her practice on renewable energy finance and transactions. She practiced at Bracewell for 18 years and has represented a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS