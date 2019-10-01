Forever 21 Plans To Shutter More Than 200 Stores In Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (October 1, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday that it plans to close more than 200 stores worldwide and negotiate rent concessions with landlords as part of its Chapter 11 restructuring. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Joshua A. Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said Forever 21’s 800-store global footprint had become too unwieldy for the company to sustain and that it was necessary to close 178 American stores, along with all of its stores in Canada and Europe and most of its stores in Asia. Forever 21 will refocus its operations in...

