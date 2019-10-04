Loeb & Loeb Adds Nashville Music Pro From Dickinson Wright

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP has hired the former chair of Dickinson Wright PLLC's entertainment law practice group and his five team members, beefing up the firm's Nashville, Tennessee, office and its star-studded clientele in Music City. Derek Crownover has joined Loeb & Loeb as a partner, bringing with him senior counsels Cam Caldwell, Robert Kouchoukos and Noah McPike and associates Nate Drake and Colleen Kelley. Crownover told Law360 on Friday that Loeb & Loeb's strong local brand, its international reach and its substantial presence in New York and Los Angeles make it the perfect platform for his practice and clients....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS