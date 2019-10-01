Jay-Z Facing Video Deposition After No-Show in Perfume Row

Law360, New York (October 1, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge ruled on Tuesday that a contract suit deposition for billionaire hip-hop mogul Jay-Z will be videotaped, despite the rapper's objections, but allowed for special security precautions to be taken with the recording. Justice Andrew Borrok decided that even though Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, skipped a long-anticipated video deposition in Parlux Fragrances LLC's lawsuit, which accuses him of failing to make promotional appearances, the court would accommodate some of the artist's concerns that the recording be safeguarded against leaks or hacks that could hurt his brand. The judge struck a no-nonsense but conciliatory tone,...

