Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Wins Bid To Ax Fishing Method Evidence

Law360, San Francisco (October 1, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing the upcoming criminal price-fixing trial of Bumble Bee Foods' former CEO said Tuesday he won't allow prosecutors to introduce evidence of tuna industry players' dispute with Greenpeace over sustainable fishing methods, saying it would likely be an unnecessary sideshow. With jury selection slated to begin in the coming weeks, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen sorted through the evidence proposed for trial, largely allowing communication by tuna industry executives related to the alleged price-fixing conspiracy, while excluding evidence related to former Bumble Bee executive Christopher Lischewski's disagreement with Greenpeace's FAD-free sustainable fishing campaign. The environmental nonprofit has...

