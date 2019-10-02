Insurer Seeks Win On Last Claims Over DOI $20M Tribal Loan

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Great American Life Insurance Co. urged an Ohio federal judge to grant it an early win on its remaining claims against the U.S. Department of the Interior secretary for what the insurer said was an arbitrary cancellation of a $20 million loan guarantee. The insurer argued in Tuesday's summary judgment motion that the DOI's issuance of a loan certificate guaranty precludes Secretary David Bernhardt from denying its declaratory judgment claim for enforcement of the guaranty now. "Applying the plain language of the contract documents and relevant statutory provisions to the undisputed facts of this case can lead to only one result:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS