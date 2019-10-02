5th Circ. Asked To Rethink Indian Child Welfare Act Ruling

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Texas, Louisiana and Indiana and several foster couples urged the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday to revisit its decision that the Indian Child Welfare Act is constitutional, saying the ruling conflicts with a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision by allowing the federal government to commandeer state courts. A divided Fifth Circuit panel in August overturned a Texas district judge's decision striking down ICWA — which sets federal standards for state cases involving custody of Indian children — as unconstitutionally race-based. The panel ruled that the law complied with the equal protection clause because it was based on a political rather than a racial...

