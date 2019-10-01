Tubbs Fire Victims Litigating Through Press, PG&E Complains

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing bankrupt Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in an upcoming trial over the massive 2017 Tubbs fire urged a California judge Tuesday to admonish plaintiffs and their lawyers from litigating through the media — a request that the judge described as "essentially asking for a gag order." PG&E counsel Kevin J. Orsini, of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, told San Francisco Superior Court Judge Teri Jackson Tuesday that the case is of “immense public importance” and has attracted significant media interest. Orsini told the judge that counsel for PG&E noticed a recent uptick in on-the-record quotes from plaintiffs’ attorneys to...

