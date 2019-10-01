Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Company Tied To RICO, Fraud Suits Has Del. Ch. 11 Tossed

Law360, Wilmington (October 1, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A company tied to an alleged real estate investment scheme that led to a 15-year prison sentence and federal lawsuits under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act had its half-baked Chapter 11 petition tossed by a Delaware judge when no one showed up to a hearing representing the alleged debtor.

Choice Management LLC filed a handwritten petition Sept. 18 without legal counsel, which is required in a corporate bankruptcy, prompting U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey to issue an order requiring petition signer Norvell Williams, who also appears on corporate registration documents for the company, to appear and explain why...

