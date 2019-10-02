EU Market Watchdog Looks To Offset Brexit Uncertainty

Law360, London (October 2, 2019, 1:42 PM BST) -- Europe’s markets watchdog has said it plans to introduce strengthened supervisory powers in 2020, despite continued uncertainty about the terms of the U.K.’s expected departure from the European Union at the end of the month. The European Securities and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it will put in place enhanced enforcement powers in sectors including technology, sustainable finance and stress-testing, which it has been handed by the European Supervisory Authorities. The regulator said it will push its new mandate across the bloc next year regardless of the market uncertainty that could arise if the U.K. leaves the EU without a deal on Oct 31....

