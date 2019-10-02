Dentons Wins Appeal Over Doc Disclosure In €6.5M Fraud Suit

Law360, London (October 2, 2019, 3:43 PM BST) -- An appeals court in London ruled Wednesday that attorney-client privilege continues to exist between Dentons Europe LLP and the now-dissolved company behind an alleged €6.5 million ($7.1 million) gold dust fraud, thwarting investors who wanted disclosure of confidential documents. The win for the law firm comes amid litigation brought by some 240 individuals and small companies who claim that the shuttered company, Anabus Holdings Ltd., ran a gold-dust investment scam in 2010, which they allege closed within months and left most of them unpaid. Salans LLP, a firm that was later merged with others to form Dentons, represented the Cypriot company at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS