Philly Trial May Signal Future Vein Filter Claim Success

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- After six juries around the country split 3-3 over alleged defects in vein filters, attorneys say that a case against Rex Medical LP set to start Tuesday in Philadelphia could help shed some much-needed light on the future viability of claims over the devices. The first trial in Philadelphia over injuries from a so-called inferior vena cava filter, a device designed to catch blood clots, kicked off against a backdrop where juries in three out of six cases elsewhere in the country accepted arguments from filter makers Cook Medical Inc. and C.R. Bard Inc. that the benefits of the devices outweigh...

