Atty Says She Has No Part In McCarter Malpractice Fight

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property attorney pushed back Wednesday on McCarter & English's effort to pull her into a New Jersey malpractice suit against the law firm over its representation of a mutual client in a trademark infringement case, rejecting its claims she served as co-counsel in the matter. Patricia Lawrence-Kolaras and her firm, The PLK Law Group PC, asked the court to toss McCarter & English LLP's third-party complaint seeking their contribution for damages in The Lewis School of Princeton's suit alleging that the firm failed to advise the school about insurance coverage and charged unreasonable legal fees. "While McCarter looks to hang their hat...

