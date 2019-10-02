Investors Say Curo's Bid To Nix Their Suit Misses The Point

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Investors on Tuesday said their stock-drop suit against online lender Curo is about misrepresentations regarding a transition away from its most profitable product, not a simple failure to meet financial goals, as the company suggests. The online lender said in an August dismissal bid that investors were trying to plead a "fraud by hindsight" case in alleging Curo misled them about a transition away from offering lucrative single-pay loans in Canada, which had drawn the scrutiny of regulators there, and into longer-term open-end loans. The transition did not go as projected, Curo said, but it did fully disclose both the regulatory...

