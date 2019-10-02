ICE Accused Of Wrongfully Detaining Immigrant Teen

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A newly formed legal advocacy group has filed a lawsuit accusing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of placing a Guatemalan teen in a California adult detention center in violation of a law governing the care of unaccompanied immigrant minors. The Justice Action Center said in its complaint Tuesday that ICE should have considered alternative living arrangements for Jose Antonio Hernandez Velasquez when he turned 18 since he had been designated an unaccompanied immigrant child upon arrival in the U.S. after fleeing Guatemala to escape gang violence. But rather than placing Velasquez with a U.S. couple who was willing to sponsor and care...

