After Knick Ruling, Calif. Suit Is Testing Federal Court Waters

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT) -- A California property owner is taking claims that the government has taken value from hundreds of acres of land to federal court, a move allowed by a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, and lawyers say although they're not sure the suit is viable, they expect to see more similar federal filings. Knick v. Township of Scott overturned an earlier Supreme Court decision that had required plaintiffs in takings cases to receive an unfavorable judgment at the state court level prior to filing in federal court, and experts say the change has the potential to level the playing field for property owners,...

