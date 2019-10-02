News-Gazette Gets Court OK For $4.5M Bankruptcy Sale

Law360, Wilmington (October 2, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Wednesday approved the sale of Illinois-based media company The News-Gazette Inc. and its subsidiary, which operates about 10 publications and three radio stations, to another media group for $4.5 million. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens gave her nod to the sale of the 126-year-old business to stalking horse bidder Champaign Multimedia Group LLC, an affiliate of Community Media Group. “I’m glad that this was so smooth,” Judge Owens said of the process. William E. Chipman Jr. of Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole LLP told the judge that the debtors still have...

