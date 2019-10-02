Chicago Escapes SWAT Officers' Wage Suit Over Gun Storage

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Chicago's SWAT officers are not entitled to compensation for time spent transporting and storing their firearm gear between their vehicles and homes because that activity is not integral to their primary duties, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday. The officers who filed suit had claimed they should get paid for loading and unloading their firearms because it helps them maintain readiness for their primary function of quickly responding to high-risk critical incidents. U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras disagreed, granting summary judgment to Chicago in the officers' proposed class action, which alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and various state...

