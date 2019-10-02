Pa. Judges Ask If Schools' Contractor Checks Go Too Far

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 2, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Judges on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday questioned whether three Pittsburgh-area school districts went too far in requiring contracted construction workers to pass criminal background checks before being allowed on school property, or whether state law allowed them to treat the workers the same as teachers, custodians and volunteers. Attorneys for the North Allegheny, Montour and Fox Chapel Area school districts argued before the en banc appellate court that even if state law carves out an exception to the background check requirement for contractors and workers who don't have direct contact with children, their districts were allowed by the...

