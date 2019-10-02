Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nuns Urge Supreme Court Action On ACA Birth Control Rule

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A prominent group of nuns has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a nationwide block on the Trump administration's religious-employer exemptions to the Affordable Care Act's birth control mandate.

The Little Sisters of the Poor on Tuesday petitioned the high court to review the Third Circuit's endorsement of a district court's preliminary injunction on the exemptions. The Catholic charity called the case "a poster child for the worst excesses of nationwide injunctions," saying the injunction was handed down even though there were similar cases pending in other courts.

On top of that, the Little Sisters said that the nationwide injunction...

