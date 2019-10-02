Georgia's 'Fetal Heartbeat' Abortion Law Hits Roadblock

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has blocked a state law banning abortions after a fetus' heartbeat is discovered, finding that the reproductive rights advocates who challenged the legislation in court are likely to prevail. U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction that keeps H.B. 481 from going into effect, handing a win to various groups fighting the law, including SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and Planned Parenthood Southeast Inc. The judge said the plaintiffs had a "substantial likelihood of success" on their 14th Amendment challenges. The plaintiffs said the law flouts the privacy rights guaranteed under...

