Ill. Court Revives Fraud Suit Over Livestreamed Car Auction

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has revived a consumer's fraud suit over a Ford Bronco he purchased through a livestreamed auction, saying that although the auction was streamed from North Carolina, Illinois has jurisdiction over the case. Illinois resident John Dixon bought his 1973 Ford Bronco through an auction GAA Classic Cars LLC streamed from North Carolina. He claims the company misrepresented the car's condition in emails and phone calls to him and through ads on its website. All of those communications reached Illinois and, considered together, give the state personal jurisdiction over GAA, a three-judge panel held in an opinion made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS