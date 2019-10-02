Fla. Endorses DOJ's T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Settlement

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Florida signaled its approval of the U.S. Department of Justice deal that will allow Sprint and T-Mobile's $56 billion merger to move forward, joining six other states on Wednesday that have already signed on to the agency's settlement with the mobile giants. The move is likely largely ceremonial, because the agency reached the condition-loaded settlement with the companies back in July, but the Justice Department welcomed the state into the fold. "Florida has been one of the states leading this investigation since the beginning, and I am pleased that they have chosen to join our settlement after completing their thorough review," DOJ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS