Landry's Asks 5th Circ. To Revive $20M Hack Coverage Row

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Restaurant operator Landry's Inc. urged the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday to reverse a lower court's decision by ruling that its liability insurer must fund its defense of JPMorgan Chase's $20 million lawsuit claiming the Houston-based hospitality company refused to compensate the bank for costs related to a data breach at Landry's properties. In an opening brief filed with the appellate court, Landry's said a Texas federal judge got it wrong when he ruled in May that The Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania, or ICSOP, has no duty to defend the company in the underlying suit brought by JPMorgan and...

