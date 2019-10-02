Justices Urged To Heed 'Clarion Call' And Fix Patent Eligibility

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Athena Diagnostics Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to provide clear guidance on when medical diagnostic tests can be patent eligible, saying a deeply divided Federal Circuit decision on the issue is an “unprecedented cry for help” that the justices must answer. In a petition for a writ of certiorari filed Tuesday, the company urged the high court to review a ruling that Athena's patent on a test for diagnosing an autoimmune disease is invalid for claiming only a natural law. If the decision stands, “that is the end of patent eligibility for the overwhelming majority of medical diagnostic methods,”...

