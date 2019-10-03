Landlords Can Sue Feds For Alleged Loan Breach: Fed. Circ.

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has revived four former building owners' disputes with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for allegedly breaching a contractual requirement allowing them to repay low-income housing loans early, saying those claims weren't signed away when building deeds were transferred to the agency. The rights assigned to the department's Rural Housing Service, or RHS, when Callaway Manor Apartments Ltd. and three other apartment building owners signed over their deeds to the RHS in lieu of foreclosure did not include claims for the breach of a contractual prepayment clause that the building owners alleged sent them into foreclosure, a circuit court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS