Murphy & McGonigle Adds 2 Former SEC Attys In DC

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Murphy & McGonigle PC nabbed two new partners with a combined 22 years of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission experience to bolster its fast-growing trading and markets team in Washington, D.C., the firm announced this week. The duo, Jack P. Drogin and Mark M. Attar, made the move at the start of the month from Schiff Hardin LLP, where they collaborated for several years in the financial markets and products practice group. Both attorneys told Law360 that they are excited to take advantage of the highly specialized resources at Murphy & McGonigle, which will allow them to expand their practices and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS