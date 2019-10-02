State Dept. OKs $140M In Missile Defense Support For Japan

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved the sale of $140 million worth of technical support services from Lockheed Martin Corp. for the Japanese navy's fleet of Aegis missile defense destroyers, the U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday. Lockheed Martin will provide technical support for Aegis missile defense systems on eight Japanese destroyers, which were previously purchased from the U.S., according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which helps to facilitate Foreign Military Sales agreements. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force...

