Pa. Sen. Says Inquirer Pushed Source To File Assault Report

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An embattled Pennsylvania lawmaker accused The Philadelphia Inquirer and one of its reporters on Wednesday of “colluding” with a source to report what he says are phony sexual assault allegations against him. State Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery, said that Inquirer reporter Angela Couloumbis, after editors at the paper initially refused to move forward with a story about misconduct claims against the lawmaker, prodded a woman to file a private criminal complaint so she could report allegations that Leach coerced her into oral sex nearly three decades ago. "Put simply, rather than reporting the news objectively, Couloumbis and the Inquirer helped stage...

