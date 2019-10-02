Locke Lord Dodges Suit Saying Firm Filed Bogus Patent Case

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida company's suit accusing Locke Lord LLP lawyers and their client of maliciously pressing a bogus patent infringement case against the business was dismissed by a Texas federal court Wednesday. The stipulated dismissal order also put the plaintiff, New Life Ventures Inc., on the hook for $7,000 as reimbursement for defense costs for a mediation. A trial had been scheduled to begin next month. In a February amended complaint, New Life said Dallas lawyer M. Scott Fuller, then of Locke Lord, and others had represented Emmanuel Gonzalez in a 2014 federal patent infringement action against the Miami-Dade County-based New Life....

