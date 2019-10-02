Ex-Theranos CEO Says Feds' Discovery Delay Is 'Deja Vu'

Law360, San Jose (October 2, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes complained to a California federal judge Wednesday that the FDA and another federal agency will likely miss a deadline to provide documents the defunct blood-testing startup requested, but the judge said he wouldn't order prosecutors to produce documents they can't access. Lance A. Wade of Williams & Connolly LLP, representing Holmes, noted it was the third time the court has held a hearing on the defense's attempts to get documents from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. "It's deja vu all over again," Wade said, recalling a saying...

