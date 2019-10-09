Manatt Nabs Former McDermott Litigation Pro In LA

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has hired a McDermott Will & Emery LLP litigator who is experienced in representing health care, technology and retail clients in high-stakes litigation and internal investigations involving shareholder derivative claims, alleged False Claims Act violations, off-label prescription drug marketing and more. Charles Weir has joined Manatt as a partner in its Los Angeles office, according to the firm's Oct. 2 statement. Weir said he has always admired Manatt and he's thrilled to join its talented and diverse team. "I'm excited to provide my clients access to its broader pool of professionals, who range from leading transactional...

